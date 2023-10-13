How Pirelli Is Fast Becoming a Go-To Tire Source for the EV Market

Pirelli wants to be the go-to tire source for battery-electric cars, particularly the high-performance models.The company’s first-generation EV tire, branded since 2019 as P Zero Elect, can be found on a long list of the latest EVs, well beyond the realm of ultra-high performance vehicles.

This year, Pirelli is launching a new generation of tires designed specifically for the next wave of battery-electric cars, marketed under the P Zero E nameplate. To launch this new tire, Pirelli had a prominent display at both the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK in July, as well as the IAA Mobility car show in Munich in September.

