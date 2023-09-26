How people express their affection through food

Seven in 10 (70%) people have pretended to enjoy a food or meal they didn’t like to avoid hurting someone’s feelings. About half (48%) show their loved ones they care by regularly surprising them with their favorite foods.

Those looking to express their affection through food can’t go wrong by preparing a homemade meal (64%), creating someone’s favorite snack trays (61%), buying their favorite candy (60%) or baking a homemade dessert (60%)., the survey also revealed people have bought or cooked a meal for someone to say “I Love You” (53%), console them (53%) and express thanks (51%).

The top recipients of these meals? Their partner/spouse (61%), children (58%), grandparents (47%) and friends (47%). Among respondents who are parents, 67% bond with their child over a shared love for food.

Additionally, results discovered the most impressive foods to make from scratch. Preparing or cooking a meal is more meaningful than buying one (25% vs. 13%), but which dishes are most effective? A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that regardless, nearly two-thirds (64%) say food is their love language.

And if you want to indulge someone’s sweet tooth, you can’t go wrong with homemade ice cream (14%) or cupcakes (13%).

We all know how being forgetful can be a relationship deal-breaker, but some things are more important to remember than others.

“Food remains a timeless love language, transcending differences between people through the shared experience of enjoying a delicious meal or snack, and a fast way to find common ground,” said a spokesperson for Farm Rich.

And 59% are likely to share their favorite meal with others.

“No matter who cooks or prepares the meal, our research shows that when it comes to food, it’s the effort that counts and is remembered the most,” the spokesperson added.

