One way is by sensory integration, combining information from two or more senses, such as between smells and the smoothness of textures, pitch, color, and musical dimensions — for example, associating the taste of oranges with the color orange.

Lead author Dr. Ryan Ward studied the “strength of odor-color associations” in 24 adults between 20 and 57 years old. They sat in front of a screen inside an air-purified room “devoid of unwanted sensory stimuli” — including the participants’ own perfume or deodorants.Scientists from Liverpool John Moores University in the UK have drawn a connection between how people smell and see colors.

Coffee has done the same with red and dark brown; cherry scents with pink, red, and purple; peppermint has been connected to green and blue; and lemon with yellow, green, and pink. For the new study, caramel, cherry, coffee, lemon, and peppermint, plus odorless water — a control element — were “broadcast into the room with an ultrasonic diffuser for five minutes,” researchers said.Lead author Dr. Ryan Ward studied the “strength of odor-color associations” in 24 adults between 20 and 57 years old. headtopics.com

They were found to have a “weak but significant tendency” to adjust one or both of the sliders too far from grey.For caramel, the color was incorrectly enriched in yellow.Caramel, cherry, coffee, lemon, and peppermint, plus odorless water — a control element — were “broadcast into the room with an ultrasonic diffuser for five minutes.

“This ‘overcompensation’ suggests that the role of crossmodal associations in processing sensory input is strong enough to influence how we perceive information from different senses, here between odors and colors.”“We need to know the degree to which odors influence color perception, he said. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

2 Your Health: Fall foods that boost your healthFall is all about spices and hearty foods like cinnamon, pumpkin, and apple but experts say you should avoid added sugar.

WellSpan Health invites patients, community members to participate in Gene Health ProjectHere's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Episcopal HS’s Brandon ThomasThis week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Episcopal High School’s Brandon Thomas.

U.S., Mexico secretaries inaugurate Binational Health Week in San DiegoIt's the first time the health secretaries of both countries have participated in the kick-off of this annual event, which involves the 53 Mexican consulates in the U.S.

21 Funniest Viral Tweets By Women This Week — Week Of 10/1/23'When you check the furniture website and the home page says 'We are the tellers of a story not commonly told' and it's like okay I guess they're not doing a sale' —annadrezen

Latest line: A good week for Laphonza Butler, a bad week for Kevin McCarthyCalifornia gains a new U.S. senator, and loses a Speaker of the House