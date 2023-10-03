How 'Only Murders' put Meryl Streep in 'the most unexpected romance of the year'

Warning: The following contains major spoilers from the Season 3 finale of “Only Murders in the Building.”episode. “I don’t know why I get this way, because there’s nothing I can do at that point,” said the series’ co-creator and showrunner. “But when they’re dropping for the first time, I’m always in a panic.

Mother and son alike are arrested after the curtain call on the musical’s tumultuous opening night — but it wouldn’t be an “Only Murders in the Building” finale without another murder. This time, the ill-fated character is none other than Charles’ longtime stunt double Sazz (Jane Lynch), who is shot while walking through Charles’ apartment.

Neither Donna nor Cliff were purely evil in trying to murder Ben. As comical as they are, they were both just doing so to protect the other. The pitfall could have been, “It’s Meryl Streep in your show! Are you gonna give her enough to feel fulfilled?” I loved the prospect of her playing an actress who has never cracked success, and also in the most unexpected romance of the year. It felt like a new Meryl in some ways, a real opportunity. And she got the chance to fall in love with Marty Short. headtopics.com

As we were stepping off that boat, Meryl turned around, grabbed my hand and said, “Thank you for this. This romance, getting to do this at our age, where it’s not old in a way that’s twee, in a way that it’s not about age, that it makes perfect sense as two souls coming together. I honestly didn’t think there was this coming.

