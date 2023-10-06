How one conversation on a Ferris wheel changed how I think about our political division

Ho won the grand prize of the “Think for Yourself” college scholarship essay contest sponsored by Let Grow, a nonprofit promoting childhood independence and resilience, for this essay. She is a first-year student at Lehigh University and is originally from Alpine. “Can you believe he said that?” my friend mumbled under her breath, pointing her eyes toward the boy standing at the podium.

On the last day of the program, by a strange circumstance of miscounted seat numbers, he and I ended up on a Ferris wheel ride together. Initially, I was hesitant, but before long, to my complete surprise, we were swapping secrets — how I wasn’t out to my family, how he had fallen in love with a boy without a green card.

Read more:

sdut »

This Couple Got Married 180 Feet in the Air on the Ferris Wheel at National HarborThe website that Washington lives by.

Here's how to get tickets to 'Wheel of Fortune Live'You’re going to need to buy a ticket if you want to buy a vowel.

Go behind the wheel as Mercedes hits next level of self-driving carsABC13 is your source for breaking news from Houston and the surrounding neighborhoods. Watch live streaming video and stay updated on Houston news.

'Wheel of Misfortune' Halloween house on display nowSpin the wheel and learn your fate at the spooky display inspired by a popular game show.

Meet UBCO's all-wheel drive electric bike built for the wildInteresting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

Lucid Unveils a New Rea-Wheel Model and the Stock Sinks.The EV start-up is offering a rear-wheel drive version of its luxury Air sedan that costs about $5,000 less.