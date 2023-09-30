How No One Will Save You Created Hidden Connection Between Brynn & Terrifying Alien: 'It's Really Creepy'

'I think of the Greys as the decision makers.' In a recent interview with Fangoria, Duffield revealed the hidden connection that was built between Kaitlyn Dever’s Brynn and the long-legged alien creature he affectionately refers to as Daddy-Long-Legs.
Explaining the idea originated from a suggestion from his sound engineers, the No Will Save You's alien can be heard mimicking the song that Brynn dances to at the beginning of the movie. This subtle connection reinforces the nuanced culture and individuality of the invading aliens, making each of them very “different threats to Kaitlyn.” Check out his comments below:
Well, I think of the Greys as the decision makers. The Daddy [Long-Legs] was more like a priest. You'll notice the UFOs don't really do anything without talking to Daddy first. So he's kind of like the flight controller. And when we meet Daddy in the backyard for the first time, he's kind of ambling along like, "Doop-de-doo." You could talk about him being a kind old priest, so he's a little goofy and he's kinda doing these little jokes.