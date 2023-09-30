How No One Will Save You Created Hidden Connection Between Brynn & Terrifying Alien: 'It's Really Creepy'

'I think of the Greys as the decision makers.' In a recent interview with Fangoria, Duffield revealed the hidden connection that was built between Kaitlyn Dever’s Brynn and the long-legged alien creature he affectionately refers to as Daddy-Long-Legs.

Explaining the idea originated from a suggestion from his sound engineers, the No Will Save You's alien can be heard mimicking the song that Brynn dances to at the beginning of the movie. This subtle connection reinforces the nuanced culture and individuality of the invading aliens, making each of them very “different threats to Kaitlyn.” Check out his comments below:

Well, I think of the Greys as the decision makers. The Daddy [Long-Legs] was more like a priest. You'll notice the UFOs don't really do anything without talking to Daddy first. So he's kind of like the flight controller. And when we meet Daddy in the backyard for the first time, he's kind of ambling along like, "Doop-de-doo." You could talk about him being a kind old priest, so he's a little goofy and he's kinda doing these little jokes.

Read more:

screenrant »

‘No One Will Save You’ Wastes No Time Getting Scary as F***A slow burn it is not.

Guillermo del Toro Is Right About ‘No One Will Save You’s Catholic MessageOne of horror's greats had a lot to say about this Hulu hit.

No One Will Save You (2023)Read up on the latest No One Will Save You News, Reviews and Features from the team at Collider.

Kourtney Kardashian Had One Non-Negotiable Request for Her Vintage Disney-Themed Baby ShowerThe expecting mom gave up control over the party planning process, save for one demand.

DeSantis suggests one-on-one debate with Trump: 'You owe it to the voters'Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested a one-on-one debate with former President Donald Trump, but the Trump campaign rejected the notion.

One dead, one in hospital after breaching whale capsizes boat in AustraliaOne man is dead and another in hospital after a boat reportedly struck by a whale capsized in waters off Sydney, Australia, early Saturday morning local time.