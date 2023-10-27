How new House Speaker Mike Johnson spent years fighting against gay rights

Rep. Mike Johnson took the oath of office Wednesday and a victory lap upon formally clinching the speaker's gavel.Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson. While he is recognized within some Washington circles for his deeply conservative stances, Johnson, who was most recently the House GOP conference's vice chair,
In comments from over fifteen years ago, long before he became a lawmaker and while acting as an attorney and spokesman for the Alliance Defense Fund (ADF), a Christian advocacy group, Johnson described homosexuals as "sinful" and "destructive" and argued support for homosexuality could lead to support for pedophilia. He also authored op-eds that argued for criminalizing gay sex.
Before his congressional career, Johnson wore multiple hats: as a conservative talk radio host, a columnist, a college professor and a constitutional law seminar instructor, as well as a brief stint as a state lawmaker. headtopics.com
He was also instrumental in drafting legislation like the Stop the Sexualization of Children Act, which was introduced in late 2022 but never brought to the floor and would have prevented the use of federal money to "develop, implement, facilitate, or fund any sexually oriented program, event, or literature" for kids under 10, with proponents of the proposal saying it would keep inappropriate material from children.
In a statement to ABC News, a senior counsel for the group, Jeremy Tedesco, defended ADF as "one of the nation's most respected and successful U.S. Supreme Court advocates working to preserve the fundamental freedoms of speech and religion for all Americans" and pushed back on the Southern Poverty Law Center. headtopics.com
According to another news report, Johnson said being gay was "morally wrong and physically dangerous."While working as a senior counsel for the ADF, Johnson fought for an amendment in Louisiana to ban gay marriage, which was approved by voters in 2004 -- part of a wave of such restrictions that passed that year nationwide -- and he filed suit against a New Orleans law that provided benefits to same-sex partners of city employees. A state appellate court ultimately upheld the benefits.