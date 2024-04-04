How NASA's Roman Telescope will measure the ages of stars

NASA 's Roman Telescope , scheduled to launch in 2025, will measure the ages of stars using a technique called astroseismology. By studying the oscillations of stars, scientists can determine their age, composition, and evolution. The telescope will observe a large number of stars in our galaxy, providing valuable data for understanding stellar evolution and the formation of planetary systems .

This information will help scientists better understand the origins of our own solar system and the potential for habitable planets in other star systems

NASA Roman Telescope Stars Astroseismology Stellar Evolution Planetary Systems

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



physorg_com / 🏆 388. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How NASA's Roman Telescope Will Measure Ages of StarsGuessing your age might be a popular carnival game, but for astronomers it’s a real challenge to determine the ages of stars. Once a star like our Sun has

Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »

NASA's Nancy Grace Roman telescope to survey the far side of the GalaxyThe upcoming Nancy Grace Roman telescope, named after NASA's inaugural chief astronomer, will conduct a systematic survey of the far side of the Milky Way, using its infrared capability to see through dust clouds. It is expected to discover billions of objects in just a month and will also enable direct observation of exoplanets and other infrared observations.

Source: universetoday - 🏆 297. / 63 Read more »

NASA Webb Telescope captures distant star-forming regionThe James Webb Space Telescope captured two new images of a star-forming region millions of lightyears away from Earth.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

See images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in new IMAX documentaryThe documentary “Deep Sky” will be in select IMAX theaters across the country in April. Here’s how you can see it.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

NASA’s x-ray telescope faces a long goodbyeLayoffs loom as budget slashed for the Chandra X-Ray Observatory

Source: NewsfromScience - 🏆 515. / 51 Read more »

‘Little giants’: Baby supermassive black holes traced by NASA telescopeLearn about the incredible finding by the James Webb Space Telescope: small versions of extremely massive black holes in the distant universe.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »