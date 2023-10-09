How Much Should I Contribute to My 401(k)?

If you’ve started saving for retirement, you probably know that 401(k)s are an important tool. But how much do you really need to save in your 401(k)? And will it be enough? There is no single answer—a lot depends on where you are in your career. But even if you get started later in life, 401(k)s offer savers advantages that can help set you up for a secure retirement.).

Don’t let those unknowns stop you from saving—especially if you work at a company with a 401(k) match. Say your employer offers a 100% match on up to 3% of employee compensation. With a salary of $100,000, for instance, your employer will add $1 to your account for every $1 you save, up to $3,000.

If you're able to contribute more than what you need to get your employer match, Pszenny recommends choosing a 10% deferral rate as soon as you're eligible for the company 401(k) plan (some employers require at least a year of service).

To avoid falling behind on retirement savings, Keckler suggests bumping up your 401(k) contribution by 1% of your salary every year, until you reach the annual maximum ($22,500 in 2023). In other words, if you are saving 5% of your salary, try increasing that to 6% next year and 7% the year after. If you are saving 10%, bump it to 11%.

Let's say you save 5% of your $100,000 salary, or $208 per paycheck, starting at age 30. By 65, you could have about $720,000 in your 401(k), assuming a modest 7% annual return but not factoring in any potential salary increases or bonuses.

If you get decent raises, consider allocating half of the increase toward your 401(k) and putting half toward other goals or expenses, Pszenny says. This approach can help you reach other financial goals, such as buying a new car or saving for a home. By age 50 or so, you should know your retirement savings target.

"Let's say you hit 50 and you're kind of behind the eight ball and you didn't save enough," Pszenny says. Now that you're eligible for the catch-up contribution, you can add a total of $30,000 to your 401(k) this year.

