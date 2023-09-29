How much is your house worth? The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Cuyahoga County soon will reappraise all commercial and residential properties in the county as part of a required six-year review process. . The Procter & Gamble Co. was the top patent earner in Ohio last year, with 296 patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office within the state, comprising 22.2% of all patents considered for a statewide analysis by ClickUp.
Woman’s body found
: Students at Hyre Community Learning Center found a woman’s body Thursday morning near the school’s campus on the city’s East Side, . Principal Jessica Sax said students made the discovery on their way to classes and alerted a staff member.: A man who had been reported missing from Copley was found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle in downtown Cleveland,
. Cleveland police officers found Anthony Joseph Salem, 38, at One Cleveland Center on East Ninth Street.: Solon’s human resources director has been placed on leave as police investigate a report of an assault that took place at City Hall earlier this month, headtopics.com
. Yolanda Guzman, 54, was charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.Chillicothe : Before Columbus, there was Chillicothe – the birthplace of Ohio and the state’s first capital. Today, Chillicothe has just over 22,000 residents,
. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage Thursday was 7.31%, the highest average rate seen since December 2000, according to Freddie Mac, a government-sponsored home-loan agency.: More than 6,500 patents were granted to businesses in Ohio from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022,
. But what it lacks in size it makes up for in charm, including a downtown undergoing substantial revitalization, with restored historic buildings and an increasing number of restaurants and shops.: Kava bars, which are like a cross between a coffee shop and a traditional bar, are among the top foodie trends in Cleveland,
. Kava is a member of the pepper plant that comes from the western Pacific Islands where it is used for medicine and rituals. The long-term health implications of regular use are still being studied.: The 48th Cleveland International Film Festival is still six months away, but organizers have a few streaming options to tide you over until then.the first is the virtual premiere of “26.2 To Life,” which started at 3:01 a.m. today and is available through 2:59 a.m. Sunday. The documentary tells the story of San Quentin’s 1000 Mile Club, the prison’s long-distance running club whose members train all year for the prison’s grueling marathon within its heavily guarded walls.: Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, and New Edition are among the performers announced for the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that streams live Nov. 3 on Disney +. Also performing are inductees Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan and Willie Nelson.
the ceremony will be available afterward on Disney +. On Jan. 1, ABC will air a performance and highlights special.: Playhouse Square officially lit up its new marquees on Thursday night at its “Marquee Moments” event that attracted a huge crowd for the ceremony.Francona message
: Terry Francona had one final message for Guardians fans following his team’s 4-3 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in his final game at Progressive Field as Cleveland’s manager. “I think tonight it would just be, thank you,” Francona said.Things to do
: From outdoor concerts and fall festivals to community theater and cultural celebrations, there’s still plenty to do across Northeast Ohio before cold weather settles in.