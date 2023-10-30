How Much Does the U.S. Need to Borrow? We're About to Find Out How Many Bonds Treasury Needs to Issue.

There’s angst in the bond market. Traders are on tenterhooks waiting to see if the Treasury alters the size of its coupon issuance as higher costs and a rapidly growing deficit have caused U.S. borrowing to skyrocket.

This week, the Treasury will publish a set of quarterly refunding documents for the fourth quarter, with the first one on Oct. 30 detailing net borrowing levels, followed by another outlining the sizes of coupons in the coming months. Bond investors are taking note as a larger-than-expected increase in coupon issuance threatens to drastically raise yields on the long end and tighten financial conditions. It could also introduce uncertainty regarding issuance patterns.

This time, the quarterly borrowing level matters less; the attention is on whether the Treasury relies more on notes and bonds—think two-year to 30-year—or short-term debt, also known as T-bills. The shift in focus is driven by the well-documented increase in spending. Strategists project the deficit to be between $1.6 trillion to $1.9 trillion in fiscal 2024, a level similar to fiscal year 2023 and significantly higher than before the pandemic, as borrowing costs on debt have swelled. headtopics.com

Strategists at Wall Street’s biggest bank are now in distinct camps about future increases: Citigroup’s Williams predicts “a sizable increase to coupon auction size” versus the prior increase. That’s partly because he thinks Treasury is “unlikely” to allow T-bills to capture even more share of the market, he wrote on Oct. 20.

In contrast, Deutsche Bank’s strategist, Steven Zeng, anticipates the Treasury will slow the pace of issuance for the 10-year and 30-year bonds versus the August rise while maintaining a similar cadence of increases for most others. Investor demand for higher returns on long-term coupons and recent weak demand seen at the 10-year and 30-year auctions could deter the Treasury, he argued on Tuesday. headtopics.com

