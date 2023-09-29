How much does long-term care insurance cost per month?

Knowing the average monthly cost of long-term care insurance can give you a good idea of what you'll pay for coverage. The cost of long-term care insurance increases as you get older. This is because older individuals are more likely to require long-term care services, making the insurance riskier for the company.

Women tend to pay higher premiums than men, primarily due to the fact that women generally live longer, which increases their chances of needing long-term care for a longer time frame.The monthly premiums are based on the level of benefits you choose. In the above example, we used a policy with $165,000 in benefits. You can adjust this amount based on your specific needs and budget.

Your health, family history and location can also impact your long-term care insurance premiums. Some policies offer discounts for good health or for couples purchasing coverage together. If you want to get the best price possible on your long-term care insurance policy, it's essential to

Read more:

CBSNews »

Ezekiel Elliott focuses on Patriots knowing emotions may flow in homecoming with CowboysEzekiel Elliott is set for a Dallas homecoming when his New England Patriots visit the Cowboys. Elliott figures there will be emotions when he returns to the place where he was a star for seven seasons alongside quarterback Dak Prescott.

Ezekiel Elliott focuses on Patriots knowing emotions may flow in homecoming with CowboysEzekiel Elliott is set for a Dallas homecoming when his New England Patriots visit the Cowboys.

Ezekiel Elliott focuses on Patriots knowing emotions may flow in homecoming with CowboysEzekiel Elliott will face off against the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in his career Sunday.

Ezekiel Elliott focuses on Patriots knowing emotions may flow in homecoming with CowboysEzekiel Elliott is set for a Dallas homecoming when his New England Patriots visit the Cowboys.

Ezekiel Elliott focuses on Patriots knowing emotions may flow in homecoming with CowboysEzekiel Elliott is set for a Dallas homecoming when his New England Patriots visit the Cowboys.

Ezekiel Elliott focuses on Patriots knowing emotions may flow in homecoming with Cowboys“There are emotions,” Elliott said. “I may do a good job of hiding them, but there will be some emotions.'

Age

The cost of long-term care insurance increases as you get older. This is because older individuals are more likely to require long-term care services, making the insurance riskier for the company.Women tend to pay higher premiums than men, primarily due to the fact that women generally live longer, which increases their chances of needing long-term care for a longer time frame.The monthly premiums are based on the level of benefits you choose. In the above example, we used a policy with $165,000 in benefits. You can adjust this amount based on your specific needs and budget.

Your health, family history and location can also impact your long-term care insurance premiums. Some policies offer discounts for good health or for couples purchasing coverage together.

If you want to get the best price possible on your long-term care insurance policy, it's essential to

. Prices can vary significantly, so it's worth getting multiple quotes to find the best deal.While it can be helpful to consider the average costs of long-term care insurance, remember that the cost of long-term care insurance varies based on your age, gender and other factors. In most cases, your cost per month will likely differ from those averages based on the above factors. But while long-term care insurance can be a significant expense, it's an investment in your future well-being and financial security. Planning ahead with this type of coverage can help you maintain control over your finances and ensure that you receive the care you deserve in your later years.