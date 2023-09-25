How Much Content Is In Phantom Liberty DLC Compared To Cyberpunk 2077

Phantom Liberty costs money but adds quite a lot. Cyberpunk 2077's DLC Phantom Liberty trailers can be rather confusing about what new content is received. This is due to its release just days after the free Update 2.

0 made so many changes to the base game that even CD Projekt Red recommends players start a new character. Cyberpunk 2077 already features over 100 hours of content for completionists to enjoy everything there is to offer, but the Phantom Liberty DLC adds to that with an impressive amount of additional content in one new district.

Related: "Electrifying, Emotional, And Full Of Twists" - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Review Phantom Liberty Adds 30 to 35 Hours Of Content Without taking the DLC into consideration, completing the main story of Cyberpunk 2077's base game can take roughly 45 hours, with over 100 hours of content available for those who wish to achieve everything there is. This new Phantom Liberty DLC adds another 30 to 35 hours of fresh content for completionists and at minimum 15 hours to see the main storyline.

The one and only DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty adds quite a bit of new content, but with a price tag of $29.99 USD, some people may emain doubtful of whether it may be worth the cost. CD Projekt Red is already working on the next game for the Cyberpunk 2077 world, which means Phantom Liberty will be the last of new content for V to explore. While that sounds like a negative prospect for this game, it actually seems to have prompted devs to make this DLC even larger to include everything they had planned, and it comes alongside a massive free 2.0 update to the base game.

Phantom Liberty Adds 30 to 35 Hours Of Content Without taking the DLC into consideration, completing the main story of Cyberpunk 2077's base game can take roughly 45 hours, with over 100 hours of content available for those who wish to achieve everything there is. This new Phantom Liberty DLC adds another 30 to 35 hours of fresh content for completionists and at minimum 15 hours to see the main storyline. Its Dogtown district gives a brand-new area to explore that is full of side quests, while the difficult choices and emotional twists of the main storyline can easily keep a player engrossed for quite a while, even needing to go back and replay after some heavy decisions are made if they want to see what the other options may have led to.

Phantom Liberty DLC Includes 30 New Quests & Side Missions Phantom Liberty's spy-thriller story features 13 main campaign quests filled with difficult choices that lead to drastically different outcomes, meaning that for many it will be worthwhile to replay the DLC to see what the choices each can reveal. Some decisions can even lead to a new ending for the full game of Cyberpunk 2077 as well. In addition to its main storyline, within the new district of Dogtown there are 17 optional side jobs that V can engage with. These side quests are not boring either, with some even leading to getting into the political side of Dogtown or getting to experience exciting vehicle missions.

The main narrative questlines for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty take players on a rollercoaster through a spy-thriller that takes many unexpected turns. Every mainline mission for this DLC provides a level of intensity that makes them feel vital to the overall game, even while completing drastically different types of quests. There are no pointless quests added just to lengthen the game, each of these missions is as thought-provoking as it is challenging and ultimately can be rewarding or heartbreaking, sometimes both.

The Amount Of Content In The Free Update 2.0 To Cyberpunk 2077 Because Cyberpunk 2077 received a free Update 2.0 just days prior to the release of Phantom Liberty, the trailers leading up to this DLC became a bit fuzzy about which content would be free and what was included in the DLC. This Update 2.0 is massive, so much so that even developers have recommended players start a new character because picking up from an old save could be confusing with the overhauled skill tree, perks, cyberware, changes to armor, and more. Particularly if someone does not realize that their skills have been wiped and armor is completely overhauled, they will quickly realize things are different when they get obliterated by the easiest of enemies.

To put it simply, Update 2.0 includes many quality-of-life improvements to the base game and provides a foundation for Phantom Liberty to work off of. Its new skill trees and perks add a new feeling to the game and allow players to customize their gameplay to create a V that works best for them. Perks are now designed to give tangible abilities. Clothing has been redesigned to essentially just be cosmetic items now and crafting has significantly changed. Yet, as far as actual playable content with missions, NPCs, items, and more, everything new for that comes as part of the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Is It Worth It To Buy Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC When considering whether the price of $29.99 for the Phantom Liberty DLC is worth it, one thing to keep in mind is that many full games can be purchased for that price or more and offer less content than is included with this DLC. 30 to 35 hours worth of gameplay is quite a lot, and it is not just fluff that is added either, but emotionally complex twists and turns woven within its narrative.

Cyberpunk 2077 can feel like an entirely new game with Update 2.0, but adding in the Phantom Liberty DLC actually is a new game when everything is considered. Even a new ending to the overall game can be achieved through the DLC depending on what choices are made. The base game of Cyberpunk 2077 gives an incredible amount of content for anyone to be able to enjoy with over 100 hours worth of things to see and do, yet Phantom Liberty can expand on that in both hours of gameplay and the depth of narrative that it provides. Plus, there are many options to replay and see what has changed with the choices made.