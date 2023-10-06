How Megan Rapinoe’s legacy has gone far beyond the soccer pitch

“I think she brought this swagginess and carefreeness to the pitch that I don’t think many players have before her,” said Rapinoe’s USWNT teammate Darian Jenkins.

Fans around the world have been saluting Rapinoe since she announced her retirement this summer. And everywhere you go, you truly see signs of her impact.Good luck in your final home match & thank you for everything you’ve done for Seattle both on & off the pitch,But the love was not always guaranteed.

“Where she’s sacrificed her own reputation, she risked all of that to create a safe space to occupy it, and know that someone has our backs who has such a big platform as she does,” Jenkins said. Megan, thank you for everything you've done for Seattle on and off the field! Best of luck in your final home regular season match!Rapinoe brought tears to the eyes of onlookers when speaking about how she enjoyed playing for one team here in Seattle. headtopics.com

“I am just riding the waves, letting them come in and out. It is a lot to try and hold all at one time, a lot of them are a little bit of competing emotions to try to sit back and reflect and enjoy everything that is happening while also being very focused on the game,” said Rapinoe.

Rapinoe led the charge on a lawsuit that set a landmark labor deal, getting men’s and women’s national teams paid the same in international play. “I know that there are people who experience even more, where the layers of discrimination continue to stack against them,” she said. “And I and my teammates are here for them -- we on the U.S. Women’s National Team are here because of them.”“She is bold and I love it, and she is unapologetic about who she is on and off the pitch -- she’s consistent that way,” said Bird. headtopics.com

