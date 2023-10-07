How Max Verstappen's Third F1 World Championship Was the Perfect Storm

Max Verstappen looked ominously comfortable from the moment he hopped in the RB19 preseason, and was never remotely troubled.This year's championship marks the first time since 2015 that the champion led the Formula 1 standings for the entire season.Neither Ferrari nor Mercedes made an anticipated step forward and faced a chasm to Red Bull from the outset.

Perez was 14 points behind Verstappen after the fifth round in Miami but that gap grew by a staggering 85 points across the following five events, taking his title prospects from highly unlikely to downright unfeasible.

Max Verstappen claims third straight F1 title with six races to spareMax Verstappen finished second in Saturday’s sprint race in Lusail, Qatar, to secure another Formula One championship over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Max Verstappen wins his third Formula 1 world championship

