<p>LOS ANGELES — It could be said that the casting of Matthew Perry in the role that made him a superstar was divinely inspired.

</p><p>&quot;It said that Sheen was yet again in trouble for something, but I remember thinking, <em>Why does he care — he's famous,</em>&quot; Perry wrote

United States Headlines Read more: KSLcom »

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at 54This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at age 54Perry, who won an Emmy nod and enormous fame for his starring role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, was found dead at his Los Angeles home, multiple outlets reported. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Chandler Was the Linchpin of 'Friends'Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing is one of the most iconic characters of modern television, and his impact on Friends cannot be overstated. Read more ⮕

‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dies at 54The actor shot to fame as Chandler Bing on the popular ’90s sitcom Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry: Hollywood reacts to death of 'Friends' star'What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. ' Read more ⮕

'Friends' star Matthew Perry once said it 'wouldn't surprise anybody' if he diedMatthew Perry, star of the hit show 'Friends,' died after an apparent drowning, according to FOX News. Read more ⮕