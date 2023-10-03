How Many People Actually Died In Pompeii

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT After watching Pompeii, viewers may be left wondering how many people died in the real-life tragedy the film is based on. The action romance movie tells the story of a Celtic gladiator named Milo who falls in love with a woman named Cassia and escapes slavery. Pompeii's story unravels in the days leading up to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. By the end of the movie, all the main characters have perished.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT After watching Pompeii, viewers may be left wondering how many people died in the real-life tragedy the film is based on. The action romance movie tells the story of a Celtic gladiator named Milo who falls in love with a woman named Cassia and escapes slavery. Pompeii's story unravels in the days leading up to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. By the end of the movie, all the main characters have perished.

Though scientists praised the movie for its relatively realistic depiction of the volcanic eruption and the city, Pompeii's true story had a vastly different aftermath. Mount Vesuvius impacted a wider area than what's shown on-screen, and the death toll looked quite different. Numerous people died due to the eruption, which included multiple waves. However, some escaped the impact and went on to live elsewhere.2 Thousand People Are Estimated To Have Died In The Real Pompeii Eruption Pompeii doesn't specifically reveal how many people died in the tragedy, taking a narrative approach instead. In real life, approximately 2,000 people died in Pompeii due to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. Unfortunately, the death toll included many more individuals than those located in Pompeii. The number is much higher when counting the deaths of people in Pompeii, Herculaneum, Stabiae, Torre Annunziata, and other villages in the region (via Britannica). In total, History estimates that the number could be as high as 16,000 casualties.

Did Anyone Survive Pompeii? 2014 Movie's Opening Quote Explained The movie Pompeii opens with a quote from a letter in late 107 A.D. — not 79 A.D., the year of the eruption — written by Pliny the Younger, a Roman lawyer and author, to a historian named Tacitus. Combining his words and the images of the "Two Maidens" of Pompeii, the opening helps frame the events of the movie. The quote reads:

"In the darkness, you could hear the crying of women, the wailing of infants, and the shouting of men. Some prayed for help. Others wished for death. But, still, more imagined that there were no Gods left, and that the universe was plunged into eternal darkness."

Considering Pliny the Younger witnessed the eruption of Mount Vesuvius firsthand and survived to write about the event in letters, viewers can surmise that people survived the events of Pompeii. However, the movie doesn't actually depict any survivors. Instead, Milo and Cassia end up dying due to the fireballs and pyroclastic flow, even though they attempt to leave the city.Despite the Pompeii movie's portrayal of events, volcanologist Claudio Scarpati and his colleagues found that 73% to 92% of citizens successfully escaped the town during the initial signs of Mount Vesuvius' eruption. It's unknown exactly how many of that percentage survived in the long run because people outside the walls of Pompeii, especially those in the nearby city of Herculaneum, died due to the second wave of pyroclastic flow (via NBC News). It's heavily debated by scholars how many people escaped the tragic aftermath of the eruption. Ultimately, despite what the movie Pompeii implies, it's approximated that several thousands of individuals lived.