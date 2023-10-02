How Many Episodes Is Loki Season 2 & When The Premiere Releases

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Loki season 2 is set to release as part of Phase 5, bringing the God of Mischief back to the MCU and explaining the multiverse even more. The development of Loki season 2 was confirmed in season 1's finale, and since then, most of Loki's cast and characters have been confirmed to be returning. Loki season 1 released in the MCU's Phase 4, and marked the first time Marvel Studios explored the multiverse.

Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role of Loki, the Asgardian God of Mischief who was last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits scene. He'll be joined once again by Owen Wilson's TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius, as well as Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, a female variant of Loki who directly unleashed the multiverse in the MCU's Phase 4. Loki season 2's trailers have introduced a new "time-slipping" problem for Loki and Mobius to face, while they are also set to come face-to-face with Jonathan Majors' Victor Timely, yet another variant of Multiverse Saga villain Kang the Conqueror. Loki season 2's release is right around the corner.

How Many Episodes Does Loki Season 2 Have? Much like Loki season 1, Loki season 2 will consist of six episodes, releasing on Disney+ between October 5, 2023, and November 9, 2023.

How Many Episodes Does Loki Season 2 Have? Much like Loki season 1, Loki season 2 will consist of six episodes, releasing on Disney+ between October 5, 2023, and November 9, 2023. The episode counts of several Marvel Studios series' have been met with criticism for not providing enough time for a full story to be told. This was particularly scrutinized after Phase 5's Secret Invasion released in 2023. While this may mean that Loki season 2's six-episode run may be a risk, the first season's compact storyline, perfect mix of action and heart, and strong performances from the whole cast meant that not a moment was wasted. Episode titles for Loki season 2 haven't yet been revealed.

When Will The Loki Season 2 Premiere Release? Marvel Studios has recently confirmed that Loki season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on October 5, 2023, at 9 PM ET (6 PM PT, 1 AM GMT). Subsequent episodes will release weekly on Thursdays at the same time, and run for six weeks until November 9, 2023. The series was originally supposed to release on October 6 at 3 PM ET, but was moved to its new slot to follow the similar and successful scheduling for Ahsoka on Disney+ in the Star Wars franchise. Episodes in Loki season 1 previously released on Wednesdays, so time will tell whether this change for Loki season 2 pays off for Marvel Studios' popularity.