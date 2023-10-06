The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% after erasing an earlier drop of 0.9%. The Dow added 288 points, and the Nasdaq composite flipped to a gain of 1.6%. Stocks initially tumbled after the strong jobs report raised worries about upward pressure on inflation and the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates high. But Treasury yields pared their gains as the report also included some more encouraging nuggets for the Fed’s inflation fighters.

Read more:

AP »

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs - October 06, 2023Western Kentucky visits Louisiana Tech, looking to trim their ½-game lead

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders - October 06, 2023Facing them for first time since 12-7 win (Oct. '22), Commanders host Bears

Nebraska vs Illinois Stats & Past Results - NCAAF Game on October 06, 2023Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Stats & Past Results - NCAAF Game on October 06, 2023Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Cornell Big Red vs Harvard Crimson - October 06, 2023Something will give when Harvard and their 4-game home win streak hosts Cornell and their 4-game road win streak

Valour FC vs HFX Wanderers FC - October 06, 2023View the Valour FC vs HFX Wanderers FC game played on October 06, 2023. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more