How Long the FDA Can Stay Open in a Government Shutdown

As the House struggles to pass appropriation bills for the federal fiscal year that starts Sunday, investors have been reading and rereading the contingency plans of agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services.

The HHS plan looks reassuring, at first, with its aim to keep nearly 60% of workers on the job.

Medicare and Medicaid will keep processing health-insurance claims, with about half their staff still on the job thanks to the programs’ mandatory funding. More than 81% of the Food and Drug Administration’s 19,250 employees will be retained to review and approve new medical products, oversee factories, and manage product recalls.

That high level of FDA staffing will be possible because much of the agency’s budget comes from user fees paid by the industries it regulates. Funds carried over from fiscal 2023 will enable the agency to continue its oversight of drugs and devices, including its role in the fight against Covid-19. headtopics.com

But in the event of a lapse in Congressional appropriations, the FDA won’t be collecting new user fees.

A short lapse in Congressional funding for the government wouldn’t halt the drug-approval reviews that companies and their investors rely on. But any pause longer than a month or two could hurt.

But in the event of a lapse in Congressional appropriations, the FDA won’t be collecting new user fees. That raises the question of how long the carry-over user fees will last, wrote Raymond James analyst Chris Meekins in a Tuesday research note.

In the 34-day halt that interrupted the government from late December 2018 to Jan. 25, 2019, Meekins noted, outside observers at the time thought the FDA’s user fee reserves would have only lasted about a month longer.

Asked Monday about the issue by the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society trade association, the FDA said it couldn’t say how long its reserves of user fees could last.

“This is not an issue in the short-term,” Meekins wrote, “but could have some more significant implications if a long-term shutdown persisted.” He views a prolonged shutdown as unlikely.