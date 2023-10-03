How Loki Season 1 Influenced Season 2 Production (Exclusive)

The second season of Loki is almost upon us, debuting on Disney+ this week after a two-year break since the first season ended. Season 2 will pick up shortly after the events of the first season, with Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief trying to navigate a brand new TVA. While the new season will explore some new stories, locations, time periods, and characters, it will still be the Loki series so many have come to love.

The overall feel of the series will be the same, thanks in large part to the practical sets that are built for the production. Executive producer Kevin Wright recently sat down with ComicBook.com ahead of the Loki Season 2 debut, and he opened up about how the first installment influenced the second.

"I think it is a rhythm of production," Wright told us."These things, streaming shoots very fast. It shoots much quicker than our features do and something that we did in Season 1 that was started as necessity but became this great building point for us was building sets, making the world. Like, 360 builds because our cast could go in there. They knew what the world that they were getting into, and I think being able to do that, build a tangible world, you're getting it in camera, you're able to shoot fast.

The Lamentis set stands out as the biggest and boldest of Loki Season 1. For Season 2, the production design team had an even bigger task put in front of them: Creating the 1883 World's Fair in Chicago.

"I mean, we built a whole new floor, which is everything on OB's level and the temporal core, but I do think it's probably Ep. 3. I mean, trying to recreate the Chicago World's Fair, the 1893 World's Fair was maybe bigger than Lamentis," Wright said."I think it was bigger than Lamentis."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.