How Lancaster is fighting blight by buying an old bistro

1 min.

The bistro has been empty for years, but now it's ready for redevelopment.

In the historic Cabbage Hill neighborhood and part of the South-West — or SoWe District, the city thinks redevelopment here will change this block for the better.'I think it will create a new vibe for the community, and the community will be happy to have a place to go if they go for a mixed-use,” Madonna said.Mixed-use, which could include housing, retail shops and eateries.'The community wants to see this brought back to life.

United States

