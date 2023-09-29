How Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has impacted this Browns defense

Diving into the impactful play of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for this Browns defense. The linebacker depth has been strong, allowing Owusu-Koramoah to play within his zone and at his best.

So far this season, he’s looked very good as he’s tailor made for Jim Schwartz’s scheme, totaling 13 tackles and seven defensive stops, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s graded 72.2 overall, as well as 71.7 in run defense and 70.0 in coverage.

Last season, Owusu-Koramoah’s productivity dipped down a bit as he totaled 70 tackles, and only graded over 70.0 in coverage (73.4). But three games in, he seems more contained and has been able to display his hard hitting ability.

Check out the video at the top of this post to watch Sports 4 CLE host Dave Bacon and the Orange and Brown Report’s Fred Greetham discuss how Owusu-Koramoah has played in Schwartz’s defense.DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOKCAESARS SPORTSBOOK headtopics.com

Read more:

clevelanddotcom »

Here come the Ravens: Will Browns be ‘Same Old Browns,’ or is this a new era?The Browns are a better team than Baltimore, but will they show it?

Enter cleveland.com’s Browns and Ravens Prop Bet Showdown in Week 4 to win cashWatching the games is always more fun when there are some stakes riding on it, so we are thrilled to bring you the cleveland.com Prop Bet Showdown.

Taste of the Browns benefit takes on added importance as Food Bank deals with post-pandemic challengesTickets are available for the 25th Taste of the Browns held from 6 to 9 p.m., Monday, Oct. 2 at Cleveland Browns Stadium

The secret ingredient for Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson’s chemistry in Browns offenseAmari Cooper and Deshaun Watson aren't afraid to overcommunicate for the sake of the Browns' offense.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson dealing with sore throwing shoulder, but expected to play against RavensBrowns quarterback Deshaun Watson is dealing with a sore right throwing shoulder but is expected to play Sunday when Cleveland hosts the Baltimore Ravens.

Browns Myles Garrett didn’t win Defensive Player of the Week; see who beat him outMyles Garrett recorded 3.5 sacks and forced a fumble in Sunday's Browns victory, but it wasn't enough for the NFL's weekly defensive award.

on Wednesday but is expected to face Ravens

The linebacker depth has been strong, allowing Owusu-Koramoah to play within his zone and at his best. So far this season, he’s looked very good as he’s tailor made for Jim Schwartz’s scheme, totaling 13 tackles and seven defensive stops, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s graded 72.2 overall, as well as 71.7 in run defense and 70.0 in coverage.

Last season, Owusu-Koramoah’s productivity dipped down a bit as he totaled 70 tackles, and only graded over 70.0 in coverage (73.4). But three games in, he seems more contained and has been able to display his hard hitting ability.

Check out the video at the top of this post to watch Sports 4 CLE host Dave Bacon and the Orange and Brown Report’s Fred Greetham discuss how Owusu-Koramoah has played in Schwartz’s defense.DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOKCAESARS SPORTSBOOK

BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET