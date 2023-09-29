How Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has impacted this Browns defense

Diving into the impactful play of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for this Browns defense. The linebacker depth has been strong, allowing Owusu-Koramoah to play within his zone and at his best.
So far this season, he’s looked very good as he’s tailor made for Jim Schwartz’s scheme, totaling 13 tackles and seven defensive stops, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s graded 72.2 overall, as well as 71.7 in run defense and 70.0 in coverage.
Last season, Owusu-Koramoah’s productivity dipped down a bit as he totaled 70 tackles, and only graded over 70.0 in coverage (73.4). But three games in, he seems more contained and has been able to display his hard hitting ability.
Check out the video at the top of this post to watch Sports 4 CLE host Dave Bacon and the Orange and Brown Report's Fred Greetham discuss how Owusu-Koramoah has played in Schwartz's defense.
Check out the video at the top of this post to watch Sports 4 CLE host Dave Bacon and the Orange and Brown Report's Fred Greetham discuss how Owusu-Koramoah has played in Schwartz's defense.
