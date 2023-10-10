How Israel's War Could Become a Nightmare for President Biden

Hamas's devastating attack on Israel has forced the White House to face the prospect of a potential regional war that would consume the administration for weeks or months to come, a worst-case foreign policy crisis for President Biden as he ramps up his reelection campaign.

The situation has already drawn early comparisons to the Iran hostage crisis, which unfolded over a 444-day period after supporters of the Iranian Revolution took over the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979 and held 52 Americans hostage. Public anger with President Jimmy Carter for failing to free the hostages contributed to his loss to Ronald Reagan in the 1980 presidential election.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden to address war; Israel orders ‘full siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said there would be a “full siege” of Gaza after the Hamas militant group launched an unprecedented incursion over the weekend.

Israel-Hamas war: Death toll nears 1,200 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

