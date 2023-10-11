How is the rise of GLP-1 weight loss drugs affecting market action? Jim Cramer explains

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said many on Wall Street are already anticipating the impact of GLP-1 drugs, sending down the stock of certain companies, like those involved with diabetes management.
GLP-1 drugs were initially approved to treat diabetes, but many found off-label use for weight loss and obesity. Popular GLP-1 drugs includeto asses the impact of these drugs, they are already affecting stocks, Cramer said.
According to Cramer, many investors don't wait to see how the new drugs will weigh in companies earnings reports. Instead, they anticipate negative action and sell off stocks, Cramer said. "I know it seems superficial, kneejerk-even, but money managers are kneejerk and superficial people. And in the wild cases of Wegovy and Lilly's Mounjaro, the more superficial and the more kneejerk they were, the more money they saved," he said.