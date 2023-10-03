How Intel’s New Spinoff Could Help It Beat Nvidia

Intel is looking to unlock another source of funds from an initial public offering of its programmable-chips division. Early estimates suggest it could be a multibillion-dollar boost for the chip maker as it invests to take on Nvidia and other rivals.

That’s a disappointing price tag on the face of it, considering that Intel acquired the business with its $16.7 billion acquisition of Altera in 2015. Still, managing PSG as a stand-alone business from the start of next year ahead of its planned IPO could give Intel some time to boost that valuation.

The PSG unit specializes in field-programmable gate array (FGPA) chips, which can be easily reprogrammed after manufacture, making them useful for specific tasks and popular choices in a range of industries such as defense and telecommunications.

Intel has said it intends to keep a majority stake in the PSG unit, but that it could explore private investment in the business ahead of the IPO to accelerate its growth. Truist Securities analyst William Stein said the strategic rationale of the spinoff seems to be allowing Intel to refocus its AI efforts. He has a Hold rating and a $37 target price on the stock. headtopics.com

