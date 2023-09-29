How Harvey Milk's assassination drove Feinstein's decades-long push on gun control

As a San Francisco supervisor, Dianne Feinstein found Harvey Milk's body after he was shot. The assassination altered her political career and shaped her gun control views. But the killings of Moscone and Milk stayed with her throughout her political career and “helped form who I am and what I believe,” shein a story on the 30th anniversary of the assassinations.
Mass shootings have been a staple of American life in the decades since, and with each successive horror, Feinstein renewed her calls for stricter gun control.
In a 2013 argument on the Senate floor with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), as Feinstein pushed for a new federal ban on assault weapons, she connected more recent tragedies to her experience in 1978.
Key moments in Dianne Feinstein’s boundary-breaking career in California politicsTen years after President Clinton signed the assault weapons ban in 1994, the landmark legislation expired, never to be renewed.
“I walked in, I saw people shot. I’ve looked at bodies that have been shot with these weapons,” she said. “I’ve seen the bullets that implode. In Sandy Hook, youngsters were dismembered.”