How Harvey Milk's assassination drove Feinstein's decades-long push on gun control

As a San Francisco supervisor, Dianne Feinstein found Harvey Milk's body after he was shot. The assassination altered her political career and shaped her gun control views. But the killings of Moscone and Milk stayed with her throughout her political career and “helped form who I am and what I believe,” shein a story on the 30th anniversary of the assassinations.

Mass shootings have been a staple of American life in the decades since, and with each successive horror, Feinstein renewed her calls for stricter gun control.

In a 2013 argument on the Senate floor with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), as Feinstein pushed for a new federal ban on assault weapons, she connected more recent tragedies to her experience in 1978.

Feinstein brought San Francisco back 'from the brink' after Moscone, Milk assassinationsDianne Feinstein, who died Thursday at 90, became mayor of San Francisco during 'very dark times' after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. California State Assembly Member Phil Ting, who represents San Francisco, said Feinstein brought the city back 'from the brink' and praised her for multiple achievements, including starting the initiative to make San Francisco and Shanghai sister cities.

Dianne Feinstein's life changed the day Harvey Milk was assassinated – the 'darkest day' of her lifeDianne Feinstein found Harvey Milk's body when the San Francisco mayor was assassinated – and she broke the news to the world.

Dianne Feinstein's life changed the day Harvey Milk and George Moscone were assassinated — the 'darkest day' of her lifeDianne Feinstein found Harvey Milk's body when he and the San Francisco mayor were assassinated — and she broke the news to the world.

The World Reacts to the Death of Senator Dianne FeinsteinDemocratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the longest-serving woman in the Senate, died on Thursday night, according to reports confirmed by a member of her family. Feinstein was 90 years old.

Dianne Feinstein Has Died at Age 90The longest-serving woman senator recently suffered from shingles and memory issues. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint a replacement to take her seat.

Dianne Feinstein, Longest-Serving Female Senator, Dead At 90Feinstein made history as San Francisco's first female mayor and as one of California’s first two female U.S. senators.

Key moments in Dianne Feinstein’s boundary-breaking career in California politicsTen years after President Clinton signed the assault weapons ban in 1994, the landmark legislation expired, never to be renewed.

“I walked in, I saw people shot. I’ve looked at bodies that have been shot with these weapons,” she said. “I’ve seen the bullets that implode. In Sandy Hook, youngsters were dismembered.”