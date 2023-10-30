— Hot and dry air, perfused with a scent reminiscent of a warmed hair straightener, stuffed a hangar-sized room beneath the football stadium at the University of Arizona. The space, part of the Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab, was dominated by a gyrating, carousel-sized furnace, fire truck red and shaped like a flying saucer. The swirling cocoon of a colossal light collector.
In the heart of that inferno, nearly 17,500 kilograms of borosilicate glass — roughly four semitruck loads — had melted into a crystal clear fluid. If all goes to plan, the molten material will anneal to form the body of an enormous mirror — one as tall as a two-story house, if stood on edge.
Together, the mirrors will function as a single unit, about as wide as an adult blue whale is long, that reflects light into the telescope’s secondary mirrors and, ultimately, its scientific instruments. This shiny expanse will provide the new telescope with an image resolution at least four times that of today’s most advanced space telescopes. headtopics.com
The telescope is named after Ferdinand Magellan, leader of the first expedition to circumnavigate the globe. Some astronomers have called for ). But according to a spokesperson from the consortium constructing the telescope, no decisions have yet been made to change the telescope’s name.
Starting with a glass-loaded furnace, it takes about a week to bring the enclosed material to peak temperature, causing it to melt and flow into a mold comprised of hexagonal columns. After three more months of cooling and annealing, the glass mirror resembles two pancakes sandwiching a honeycomb. The 80-percent-hollow structure is light enough to float on oil, but stiff enough to resist bending in the wind. headtopics.com
Finally, a 100-nanometer-thick coat of aluminum — excellent for reflecting visible light — is applied to the clear glass surface. It’s this last step that will enable the telescope to possibly capture glimpses of alien worlds, in wavelengths of light that our puny, human eyes can recognize.