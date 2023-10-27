Baker’s genuine care and love for people will live on in his remarkable legacy as much as that signature toothpick, his sports wisdom and winning into his mid-70s.

Constantly wondering why nobody would call him back when he inquired about various managerial openings, Baker came to believe teams were overlooking him for his age, not his skin color. “I feel saddened for the area, for Northern California,” Baker said. “As happy as I am for the Giants, it’s almost like a tale of two cities and they’re right across from each other. I spent a lot of time in both.”

When out of baseball and cheering his son, current Nationals minor leaguer Darren, during his games at the University of California in Berkeley, he’d be right there in the stands with everybody else — munching from a large bag of peanuts or sharing Pupusas from his favorite spot. headtopics.com

“Dusty’s very unique,” Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais said in July. “The fact he’s pretty fluent in Spanish, he touches all the different diversity you have amongst your team — whether it’s the Black guys, the white guys, the Latin guy, he can touch it all. And I learned a lot from that.”

It's natural for Baker, because he never felt he was better or bigger than anybody. That humility and positive approach with people largely stemmed from the influence of his late father, Johnnie B. Baker Sr., whom the manager never failed to credit for his role in the journey. headtopics.com

“... There was some point in time if you played long enough that you weren’t only the hero all the time, you were the goat at some point in time.” In spring 2014, while he was between jobs, he underwent a minor heart procedure. That came after an 11-game stint away from the Reds late in 2012 — including the NL Central clincher and Homer Bailey’s no-hitter — while healing from a mini-stroke and irregular heartbeat.“I never knew depression,” Baker said. “I’ve got nothing to be bitter about. Life’s good for me. I’m not saying I don’t wake up upset every once in a while. I make sure I don’t stay there.

