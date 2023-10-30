How Five Nights At Freddy's Game Creator Note Changed Movie's Dark Animatronics In A Major Way

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Five Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi has revealed how a note from game creator Scott Cawthon altered the way the dark animatronics were presented in the film. The new movie is based on a video game series of the same name, which centers around a security guard that must survive the night against haunted animatronics.
Speaking with SlashFilm, Tammi explained how a note from Cawthon about the Five Nights at Freddy's movie made them embrace a more innocent side to the characters. The director noted the kids still had an innocent side to them despite their robotic forms, something explored in the film through their relationship with Mike's sister Abby. Check out what Tammi had to say below:
One of the things Scott emphasized to me in the early days when I came on board the project was just like, the animatronics are — they're innocents. The ghost kids inside them are, they're innocents. Of course, then they go into killer mode and that's a whole different thing... headtopics.com
There's this element that Abby is connecting with that is not sinister and that is pretty pure. So we were trying to find opportunities to show that as kind of the counterbalance to some of the more terrifying moments. It's weird and funny. I mean, seeing huge animatronics do anything that's normal, like building a fort with a kid or whatever, is hilarious and awkward. So I think we saw an opportunity to bring that out in the movie as well.
How Five Nights At Freddy's Balanced Horror & Humor While the games its based on are more centered around horror than humor, the movie adaptation presents a different side to Freddy and the other animatronics. When they befriend Abby, the pizzaria mascots become momentarily friendly, helping her build a fort from tables and chairs without harming any human characters. headtopics.com