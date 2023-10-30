How Five Nights At Freddy's Game Creator Note Changed Movie's Dark Animatronics In A Major Way

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Five Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi has revealed how a note from game creator Scott Cawthon altered the way the dark animatronics were presented in the film. The new movie is based on a video game series of the same name, which centers around a security guard that must survive the night against haunted animatronics.

Speaking with SlashFilm, Tammi explained how a note from Cawthon about the Five Nights at Freddy's movie made them embrace a more innocent side to the characters. The director noted the kids still had an innocent side to them despite their robotic forms, something explored in the film through their relationship with Mike's sister Abby. Check out what Tammi had to say below:

One of the things Scott emphasized to me in the early days when I came on board the project was just like, the animatronics are — they're innocents. The ghost kids inside them are, they're innocents. Of course, then they go into killer mode and that's a whole different thing... headtopics.com

There's this element that Abby is connecting with that is not sinister and that is pretty pure. So we were trying to find opportunities to show that as kind of the counterbalance to some of the more terrifying moments. It's weird and funny. I mean, seeing huge animatronics do anything that's normal, like building a fort with a kid or whatever, is hilarious and awkward. So I think we saw an opportunity to bring that out in the movie as well.

How Five Nights At Freddy's Balanced Horror & Humor While the games its based on are more centered around horror than humor, the movie adaptation presents a different side to Freddy and the other animatronics. When they befriend Abby, the pizzaria mascots become momentarily friendly, helping her build a fort from tables and chairs without harming any human characters. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: screenrant »

The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Finally Settles An 8-Year-Old FNAF Game DebateThe Five Nights at Freddy's movie expands the franchise's lore, finally settling a popular eight-year-old debate created by the FNAF games. Read more ⮕

'Five Nights at Freddy's' Heads for Monstrous $78M OpeningThe Universal and Blumhouse horror pic is scaring up the top Halloween weekend opening of all time, among numerous other records and honorable mentions. Read more ⮕

'Five Nights at Freddy's' Box Office Opening Day Smashes Expectations'Five Nights at Freddy's,' Blumhouse's adaptation of the popular horror video game series, is smashing box office expectations — even while streaming. Read more ⮕

A ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Review From A Total Series OutsiderI’ve been writing about video games, television and movies for Forbes for over 10 years, and you may have seen my reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. I cover all manner of console and PC games, but if it’s about looting or shooting, I’m definitely there. If I’m watching something, it’s usually science fiction, horror or superheroic. Read more ⮕

Five Nights At Freddy's Box Office Opening Smashes 2023 Horror RecordThe Five Nights at Freddy's opening dominates the domestic box office on Halloween weekend, smashing a 2023 horror movie record in the process. Read more ⮕

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Domestic Box Office Aims to Break Halloween RecordDespite middling to negative reviews, Five Nights At Freddy's is already poised to break box office records in its debut weekend. Read more ⮕