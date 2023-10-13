How finally closing its Activision purchase will diversify Microsoft's revenue streams

Microsoft (MSFT) closed its landmark acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), according to a company regulatory filing Friday, furthering the Big Tech name's video game ambitions.

Microsoft submitted a new proposal to U.K. regulators for the takeover of American game publisher Activision Blizzard after its initial proposal was rejected.

Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal Gets Final UK Regulatory ApprovalMicrosoft's deal to buy Activision Blizzard was approved by U.K. regulators, clearing the way for the blockbuster acquisition to close.

Reino Unido aprueba oferta de Microsoft por Activision y elimina último obstáculo a la compraLa compra del creador de videojuegos Activision Blizzard por parte de Microsoft recibió el viernes la aprobación final del regulador de la competencia de Reino Unido, que revirtió su anterior decisión de bloquear el acuerdo valorado en 69.000 millones de dólares.

U.K. Competition Regulator Greenlights Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition

