How extreme weather in the US may have affected the pumpkins you picked this year for Halloween

Pumpkins can survive hot, dry weather to an extent. But this year's record-setting summer was too much for many fields.HUDSON, Colo. — Alan Mazzotti can see the Rocky Mountains about 30 miles west of his pumpkin patch in northeast Colorado on a clear day. He could tell the snow was abundant last winter, and verified it up close when he floated through fresh powder alongside his wife and three sons at the popular Winter Park Resort.

“By time it started raining and the rain started to affect our reservoir supplies and everything else, it was just too late for this year,” Mazzotti said. This year's thirsty gourds are a symbol of the reality that farmers who rely on irrigation must continue to face season after season: they have to make choices, based on water allotments and the cost of electricity to pump it out of the ground, about which acres to plant and which crops they can gamble on to make it through hotter and drier summers.

America’s pumpkin powerhouse, Illinois, had a successful harvest on par with the last two years, according to the Illinois Farm Bureau. But this year it was so hot into the harvest season in Texas that farmers had to decide whether to risk cutting pumpkins off the vines at the usual time or wait and miss the start of the fall pumpkin rush. headtopics.com

Steven Ness, who grows pinto beans and pumpkins in central New Mexico, said the rising cost of irrigation as groundwater dwindles is an issue across the board for farmers in the region. That can inform what farmers choose to grow, because if corn and pumpkins use about the same amount of water, they might get more money per acre for selling pumpkins, a more lucrative crop.

Jill Graves, who added a pumpkin patch to her blueberry farm about an hour east of Dallas about three years ago, said they had to give up on growing their own pumpkins this year and source them from a wholesaler. Graves said the pumpkins she bought rotted more quickly than in past years, but it was better than what little they grew themselves. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: 10TV »

9 of the Very Best Halloween Movies on Disney+If you, like me, are a coward who really only wants the scary-movie vibe without any actual fear, this list is for you. Read more ⮕

South Koreans hold subdued Halloween celebrations a year after party crush killed about 160 peopleHalloween celebrations in South Korea were subdued on the eve of the first anniversary of the harrowing party crush that killed about 160 people. Read more ⮕

Halloween: How to "Hallow" Every DayTo "hallow" means to recognize the sacred value of something or someone. Read more ⮕

Where to find Halloween Events across Salt Lake County!Mythili joined the FOX 13 News family in July 2022 and is excited to call the mountains of Utah her home. Read more ⮕

Halloween is deadliest day for child pedestrians: AAAAt the annual Halloween block party in the village of Sleepy Hollow, parents are already preparing for Tuesday, most of them with a plan in place to ensure their kids stay safe while moving from house to house. Read more ⮕

Time Is Ripe: Squash season is upon us at East Bay farmers’ marketsNate is an East Bay community papers editor for the East Bay Times and Bay Area News Group. Read more ⮕