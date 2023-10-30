How Donald Trump Shot Himself in the Foot in Judge Chutkan Case

A judge reintroduced a gag order imposed on Donald Trump in the federal election interference case after the former president targeted his ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on social media.Judge Tanya Chutkan, overseeing the trial into Trump's alleged criminal attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in which he has pleaded not guilty to four charges, reimposed the gag order following a request from Special Counsel Jack Smith's team.

'The statement singles out a foreseeable witness for purposes of characterizing his potentially unfavorable testimony as a 'lie' 'mad up' to secure immunity, and it attacks him as a 'weakling and coward' if he provides that unfavorable testimony—an attack that could readily be interpreted as an attempt to influence or prevent the witness's participation in this case,' Chutkan wrote.

