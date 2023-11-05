How Does Daylight Saving Time Affect Our Sleep Schedule?

It’s a more welcome change than the beginning of daylight saving time, which took place in March — then, we lose an hour of sleep. However, that extra hour might see you rising earlier or otherwise changing your TODAY.com spoke to sleep experts to get all the details on how the time change affects our schedule and what steps you can take in advance to avoid altering your routine too much.

The reason we change the clocks back is to get some extra light: As winter approaches, it gets darker earlier, which can throw off the circadian rhythms that moderate our sleep and are affected by light.and one of the main reasons why we have daylight saving time in the fall,” Eleanor McGlinchey, a professor of psychology at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey, explained. “I think for most people, we would prefer to sleep in a little bit more so this is the one that actually allows you to do that a little bit.”Mother of victim in the Uvalde shooting is now running for mayor: ‘Honor her with action' Gaining an extra hour of sleep does affect us a bit, according to Courtney Bancroft, a clinical psychologist and sleep specialist based in New York City, but in general, the fall time change is much easier than the spring time change, where we lose an hour of slee

