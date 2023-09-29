How Doctor Who Companion Actor Kept The Biggest Secret From Matt Smith Era Cast

River wasn't the only one keeping secrets. That much is true for the characters, but it is also true for the actors. Ahead of the release of the 60th Anniversary specials, Kingston spoke with RadioTimes.com about her time on Doctor Who.

One occasion that she recalled involved the shocking reveal that River was Amy and Rory's daughter. While Kingston was allowed to know the truth, she was asked to keep it secret from the rest of the cast. Check out her quote below:

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In Doctor Who, Alex Kingston proved that even the actors sometimes need to keep secrets. Kingston plays River Song, the Doctor's wife and the secret daughter of Amy and Rory Pond. Her role in the show is steeped in mystery, and she is often one step ahead of Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor and his companions. With the Doctor and River experiencing their lives in reverse, one always knows more than the other.

"On this particular occasion, I was asked whether I'd be available, and Steven also contacted me and basically gave me the rundown of the storyline ahead of anybody else knowing. He didn't want [the other actors] to know, because I think he didn't want their performances in any way to be altered with that knowledge - and also, in a funny sort of way, in the episodes that we had filmed prior, I didn't know either. The performances that you get from all of the actors are incredibly true, because there is no knowledge about who you really are or what you're going to reveal. I quite liked that, because you literally play - and, in fact, one always has to do this with Steven because he has so many threads that he's just tossed out to drift on the wind, until he decides to pull that thread back in and tie it up with something else. So you just have to literally play the moment all the time and not think about anything else. So, when Steven did give me this insight, I had a very big secret that I had to keep. The other actors, Karen, Arthur and Matt, they knew that I had a secret and I just wasn't going to tell them. There were bribes and all sorts of things... but I wasn't going to give the secret away. Even on the filming day, the script didn't have the reveal in it. Steven didn't put it in the script because he didn't want any of the crew to know and he didn't want that storyline and that secret to somehow get out before the audience actually saw it for the first time on television. I've got a feeling, and Steven might say I'm wrong and that I've made this up - but I've even got a feeling that the crew were given different sides, so that they literally did not know until the words were spoken in the scene, and it was only on that day I think, or maybe the night before, that Karen, Arthur and Matt got given the sides and they were let in on the secret. It was a really big deal, and in a funny sort of way, it did make it all the more emotional when we played it... I'm very good at keeping secrets!"Source: RadioTimes.com