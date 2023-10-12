How do you climb the corporate ladder? ‘Put your hand up,’ says CEO whose company has raised $280 million

Members of Gen Z — or those born between 1997 and 2012 — are eager to climb the corporate ladder. A majority, 70% say they're looking to reach the C-suite, according to a September
Whether you're part of Gen Z or not, there are all sorts of ways to reach the heights of leadership. If you ask Ryan Simonetti, CEO of hospitality companyin funding, it's about taking on projects beyond the scope of your role — especially when your company is in a bind.
When it comes to organizations that are constantly growing, like startups, "there's never enough people to do the jobs," says Simonetti, who spoke to CNBC Make It at the. But "if you put your hand up and take an initiative, take a stretch project," he says, you're helping the organization solve problems in real time. That's exactly what it needs from its workforce.
Not only does volunteering in such a way offer critical help, it gives you an opportunity to learn and accrue more skills. The people who've raised their hands at Convene have consistently continued learning, says Simonetti, "and that's created opportunities for them professionally.
It's that "I want to learn, I'm curious, and I'm willing to do the work attitude" that "has paid real dividends" for people at his company, says Simonetti. Especially for young people.There's another component to taking on more responsibility that helps you climb that corporate ladder: It proves you're a dedicated teammate.
When you raise your hand "with collaboration and with intention, you really garner the respect of people around you," she says. Including by the higher ups making hiring and promotion decisions.