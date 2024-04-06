How do manufacturing choices affect microfiber shed?

Microfiber shedding is influenced by manufacturing choices , according to a recent study. The study found that the type of fabric, yarn structure , and finishing techniques used in the manufacturing process can all impact the amount of microfiber shed . Researchers discovered that fabrics made from synthetic materials shed more microfibers compared to natural materials. Additionally, fabrics with a loose yarn structure and those that undergo certain finishing techniques also shed more microfibers.

These findings highlight the importance of considering manufacturing choices in order to reduce microfiber pollution

Manufacturing Choices Microfiber Shed Synthetic Materials Yarn Structure Finishing Techniques Microfiber Pollution

