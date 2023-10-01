How do I deal with a weird co-worker who keeps staring at me?

An employee wants to know what to do with a co-worker who makes to workplace uncomfortable by turning around and staring during work hours. My co-worker is weird. When we both sit at the front desk and it’s not busy, she just turns around and stares at me. It’s very unnerving. I don’t want to say anything, because she becomes very combative when criticized.
I also don’t know if there is an underlying mental issue. What do I do?That’s just weird, and would make anyone uncomfortable.
It’s not for you to determine if she has a mental issue or not, so I would politely ask her why she is staring at you. And if that isn’t a productive conversation and doesn’t change the dynamic, then you have no choice but to tell the boss.
Your other option is to turn around and say “OK — staring contest is so on. Let’s go!”
