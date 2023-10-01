How do I deal with a weird co-worker who keeps staring at me?

An employee wants to know what to do with a co-worker who makes to workplace uncomfortable by turning around and staring during work hours. My co-worker is weird. When we both sit at the front desk and it’s not busy, she just turns around and stares at me. It’s very unnerving. I don’t want to say anything, because she becomes very combative when criticized.

I also don’t know if there is an underlying mental issue. What do I do?That’s just weird, and would make anyone uncomfortable.

It’s not for you to determine if she has a mental issue or not, so I would politely ask her why she is staring at you. And if that isn’t a productive conversation and doesn’t change the dynamic, then you have no choice but to tell the boss.

Your other option is to turn around and say “OK — staring contest is so on. Let’s go!”

Read more:

nypost »

Top 11 Weirdest Roblox GamesWeird but still fun.

A cheesesteak martini? Yes, it’s real and you can drink itIt’s time to welcome a liquid permutation to the canon of weird cheesesteak things.

| Make TV and Movies Weird AgainThere’s a depressing sameness out there — but movies like ‘Bottoms’ are a beacon.

7 Weird Secrets About The Big Bang Theory's CastTBBT's odd casting choices worked out in the end.

Weird, Fleshy Plant Parasite Has One of The Weirdest Genomes to DateA fascinating parasitic plant found lurking in clusters around the bases of trees has optimized its living strategy so well it's been able to prune nearly a third of its genome.

Congress Set to Avert Government ShutdownMeasure keeps government funded until mid-November, omits Ukraine and border provisions.

I call my team ‘guys’ and it upset someone trans — what can I do?

My co-worker is weird. When we both sit at the front desk and it’s not busy, she just turns around and stares at me. It’s very unnerving. I don’t want to say anything, because she becomes very combative when criticized. I also don’t know if there is an underlying mental issue. What do I do?That’s just weird, and would make anyone uncomfortable.

It’s not for you to determine if she has a mental issue or not, so I would politely ask her why she is staring at you.

And if that isn’t a productive conversation and doesn’t change the dynamic, then you have no choice but to tell the boss.

Your other option is to turn around and say “OK — staring contest is so on. Let’s go!”

I told my employer that I want out of my job. His reply to that was that he accepts my resignation. I didn’t quit. How do I handle that?go to greg