How Disconnecting from Social Media Helped Me Overcome FOMO

Turning off the blue ticks on WhatsApp, deleting Facebook, silencing notifications for anything but phone calls and breaking news, and removing apps like Instagram and Imgur from my home screen dramatically reduced my FOMO (fear of missing out) and made me feel less worried about what I was doing with my amazing life. I’ve always struggled with sleep, and my phone hasn’t helped. When I lived in Indonesia, I was 8 hours ahead of my friends and family in the UK.

So as my British mates were chatting, I’d be in bed or busy, and vice versa. My phone would go off 24-7.. It would still flash a tiny blue LED for Facebook notifications and a little green one for WhatsApp. I’d turn it over or cover it, but it was my alarm, and I snooze, so I couldn’t risk muffling it.My adult ADHD means I’m always busy, mostly because boredom physically hurts. I still have to remind myself that it’s OK to do nothing when I feel like I’m under-living by staying in on a Friday nigh





