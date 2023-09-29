How did your investments perform in this bull market?

Why you should put guardrails on your portfolio In contrast, consider someone who, like the typical investor, checks his portfolio value several times per month, if not more frequently. With the S&P 500 in recent days trading as much as 6.

The occasion to revisit this perennial question is the approaching first anniversary of the bull market that began in October 2022. Imagine Rip van Winkle falling asleep one year ago, checking the stock market’s level right before he dozed off. If he were to wake up today and check the market, he’d probably yawn and fall asleep again with a contented smile on his face. The S&P 500 SPX has produced a total return of 17.6% since then.

In contrast, consider someone who, like the typical investor, checks his portfolio value several times per month, if not more frequently. With the S&P 500 in recent days trading as much as 6.9% below its bull-market high this past summer, this more frequent checker will be anxious and worried. Human nature being what it is, he will not focus on his double-digit trailing-year gain but on his two-month 6.9% loss.

That most likely will lead him to have a lower equity exposure than my Rip van Winkle investor. And that in turn will cause the frequent checker to have lower long-term performance.

An even more compelling thought experiment is to imagine a Rip van Winkle who fell asleep five years ago. He would be blissfully unaware of the intervening global pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and other earth-shattering events such as who Taylor Swift is dating. If he were to wake up today he’d see that the S&P 500 had produced an annualized five-year total return of 10.0% and then fall back into a peaceful asleep.

You might object to my illustrations, since the situation could be just the opposite. At the end of last year, for example, the stock market was sitting on a trailing-year loss and a trailing two-month gain. But even in that event the frequent checker will tend to have a lower equity exposure than Rip van Winkle, since the frequent checker will experience the stock market as far more volatile.This isn’t just theoretical speculation. Consider the real-world impact of a regulation that Israel implemented in 2010 that prevented mutual funds from reporting returns over any period shorter than 12 months. Prior to the change, the mutual fund statements that clients received reported shorter-term returns as well. After the change, therefore, investors perceived the funds to be significantly less volatile—and therefore less risky.

A 2017 study by Maya Shaton, an assistant professor at Ben-Gurion University, found that—sure enough—investor behavior changed significantly after the new regulation went into effect. It “caused reduction in fund flow sensitivity to past returns, decline in trade volume, and increased asset allocation to riskier funds.”

The investment implication would seem to be to never look at how your investments are performing over short-term periods. But that is unrealistic advice for almost all of us, since it’s nearly impossible for anyone following the news not to notice how the markets are doing. Economic news used to be relegated to the business section of the newspaper, but more often than not now appears on the front page.

More realistic advice is to put guardrails on your portfolios to prevent you from making the changes you inevitably will want to make because of the markets’ short-term gyrations.

There are several ways of putting up those guardrails, and my favorite traces to a recommendation made by the late Harry Browne, editor of a newsletter called Harry Browne’s Special Reports. He recommended that we divide our investible assets into two portfolios—one speculative and one permanent. The former, which would contain only a small fraction of your assets, would constitute your “play” money with which you react to every short-term development in the markets. The permanent portfolio would contain the bulk of your assets and would be invested in index funds and held for the long term with little or no change other than periodic rebalancing.

This division into two portfolios is psychologically realistic because the speculative portfolio allows you to indulge your short-term focus. But, because odds are good that your permanent portfolio will outperform your speculative portfolio, you are protected from the probable damage of your indulgences.

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a flat fee to be audited. He can be reached at mark@hulbertratings.com.