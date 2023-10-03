How Did Pokémon’s Loyal Three Come Back To Life In The Teal Mask DLC?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Although Pokémon Scarlet and Violet do not explicitly state how the Loyal Three are resurrected in The Teal Mask, the surrounding events do offer some intriguing clues. As Legendaries, the Loyal Three are major figures among the Pokémon newly added in this DLC, but their appearance is as strange as it is impactful.

The Loyal Three are believed by the people of Kitakami to be benevolent protectors who were killed defending them from the dreaded oni, Ogerpon. In reality, of course, things are not so simple; except for the three being killed by Ogerpon, the true situation is almost entirely reversed. However, the events of The Teal Mask lead to these three villainous Pokémon reviving in dramatic fashion, prompting questions about how this could be possible. The lore of many Ghost-types is proof that death is not necessarily the end for Pokémon, but the Loyal Three are clearly not Ghosts. Some other factor is involved in their rising from the grave.

Kieran May Have Inadvertently Revived The Loyal Three In The Teal Mask The Teal Mask never properly explains why the Loyal Three come back to life, but the sequence of events that precedes the resurrection carries some significant implications. First, at the Crystal Pool, Carmine relates a strange legend that people are able to meet the dead there, and Briar subsequently confirms that the lake is full of Tera Crystals. Then, Kieran punches the Loyal Three’s monument after being defeated once again. Notably, he does this while in possession of the Teal Mask, which incorporates Tera Crystals into its design. The fact that this happens immediately before the Loyal Three revive, while not explicitly stated, certainly implies a strong connection.

The timing of the incident with Kieran suggests that this may have been a trigger, his building resentment over the current situation with Ogerpon resonating with the mask’s own Tera Crystals. The boy also directly references the Loyal Three before the battle at Loyalty Plaza, and combined with the location it is safe to say that they are on his mind during this time. As a result, when he punched the monument, it is possible that Tera Energy was transmitted to the bodies of the Loyal Three, which would then logically be the final factor that brought them back to life, much like Carmine’s story about the Crystal Pool.

The emotional link between Kieran and the Loyal Three is of particular note here. Throughout the DLC, Kieran steadily becomes angrier and lashes out at his sister and the player character, demonstrating increasingly toxic relations with both. By the ending of The Teal Mask, having failed to become Ogerpon’s trainer, he shuts himself in his room and ominously schemes to become stronger. Ironically, this creates a clear point of similarity with the Loyal Three, who had their own valued attributes dramatically improved by the effects of their toxic chains. Despite being a fan of Ogerpon, Kieran’s strength obsession means he is developing in a way more similar to her enemies.

The Loyal Three’s Revival Implies Intriguing Revelations About Tera Energy Kieran’s proximity to the Loyal Three, both physically and emotionally, is clearly at the center of their resurrection. But equally important is the Teal Mask which he stole (another parallel to the Loyal Three) and its Tera Crystals, a substance that is still not entirely understood. In this case, a relatively small piece seems to have had a key role in the unfolding events. While it is, again, not explicitly acknowledged, the presence of Tera Crystals seems too significant to ignore. It seems that the last of Ogerpon’s masks was also a crucial element in resurrecting the Loyal Three.

If true, this would not only lend credence to Carmine’s story, but also have broader implications for Tera Energy. It is easy to see a connection to the imagination theory, the concept that Tera Energy is able to turn imagination into reality. Under this theory, the Tera Crystals on Oni Mountain can create images of lost loved ones simply because they are believed to have that power. Of course, a presumably short-lived illusion is far from a full flesh-and-blood resurrection, but the similarities suggest one is a logical extension of the other. As a result, it seems that Tera Crystals do not need to be large to have tremendous potential.

The Loyal Three Could Actually Be Paradox Pokémon Assuming that this interpretation of Tera Energy is accurate, and the Loyal Three have been recreated with it, then logically they actually share an origin with Paradox Pokémon. The base Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games have themselves drawn attention to the illogicality of the Paradox variant’s supposed roots in time travel, discrepancies which the imagination theory can easily explain. But if this is the case, then this means that the Loyal Three are essentially Paradox Pokémon themselves, with the exception that they are modern day-variant Paradox Pokémon rather than the more familiar past and future versions of various species.

It is also interesting to note that if the Loyal Three met in The Teal Mask are indeed creations of Tera Energy, then they would perhaps not be alive in the traditional sense. In fact, they may not even be entirely accurate to their original selves; if their current incarnations are based on Kieran’s impression of them, then biases not true of the originals may have been passed onto the trio. Of course, it is impossible to know if this is indeed the case, unless perhaps the new Legendary Pokémon teased in the DLC is able to shed light on this in the future.

While the Loyal Three technically revive through means unknown, the presence of a Tera Crystal and the imagination theory certainly makes for a compelling argument. It seems highly likely that the presence of the titular Teal Mask and Kieran’s anger were the catalysts for this resurrection. As such, although new Paradox Pokémon are coming in The Indigo Disk, it seems that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC may have already introduced a new set of similar Pokémon. Naturally, the implications for the true nature of Tera Crystals are incredibly intriguing, which will no doubt drive interest in the next part of the DLC and its presumed explanations even higher.