How Did Captain Marvel Get Her Powers in The Original Comics?

The hero Captain Marvel, originally known as the US Air Force operative Carol Danvers, didn't just stumble upon her marvelous powers. She forged them through an electrifying fusion of unparalleled circumstances and cutting-edge alien tech. The origin of Carol’s super-development is a captivating blend of science fiction and human determination.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In Marvel Super-Heroes (1968) #13 – by Roy Thomas and Gene Golan – Danvers was introduced as an accomplished officer in the United States Air Force. In the course of the issue, she met the Kree warrior Mar-Vell.

During a battle between Mar-Vell and an enemy Kree, Carol was caught in an explosion caused by a device called the Psyche-Magnetron. Although Mar-Vell shielded her from the full blast, the explosion altered her DNA, granting her superpowers. headtopics.com

This transformation turned Carol Danvers into the powerful entity known as Binary. This cosmic charge made her an extreme force in the intergalactic domain. Carol eventually went back to her original identity of Ms. Marvel, but with her powers intact.

Carol Danvers Was Always Destined To Be Captain Marvel While it may have taken decades, it was inevitable that Carol Danvers would take up the Captain Marvel moniker, given how closely tied the name is to her origin story, and her career. In a whirlwind of cosmic accidents and alien encounters, Danvers went from being an ordinary Air Force officer to a powerhouse superhero. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Below Deck's Captain Lee, Captain Sandy's Ups and DownsBelow Deck's Captain Lee and Captain Sandy appeared to be on good terms before their franchise crossover — all the details

Captain Marvel: Assault on Eden #1 Preview: Time for a Movie Tie-In?Oh boy, aren't you folks just dying to see the latest cinematic opus, or in our case, comic book tie-in? Couldn't bear the anticipation any longer? Well, don't fret, because Marvel's dropping half Kre

The Biggest Ways Captain Marvel Has Changed Since Her First AppearanceCaptain Marvel's evolution is a cosmic odyssey, transforming Carol Danvers from Ms. Marvel into a symbol of empowerment who inspires millions!

9 Worst Sins Of The Captain America Movie SeriesThe Captain America movies are some of the most beloved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they did still make some mistakes along the way.

Pa. police captain charged after deceiving woman in car sale: reportsKeep up with updates on local crime, street gangs and police news in Central PA. View criminal charges, arrest reports and most wanted lists from PennLive.com and the Patriot-News.