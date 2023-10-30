How Denmark’s Frederiksen reflects European bias over Palestine

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks as she attends a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium on October 27, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
Around the time Frederiksen and Abbas conversed about the unfolding humanitarian crisis, Israel was gearing up to launch a ground invasion of the besieged enclave where more than 8,000 people, many of them children, had already been killed by relentless Israeli air strikes.
“Mette Frederiksen, you have laid flowers and shown your support here in front of the Israeli embassy. Do you intend to do something similar to show sympathy to the Palestinian civilian population as well,” the reporter: “I have to admit that you contribute to relativising something that is not comparable. It is Hamas, a terrorist organisation that is attacking a democratic country, Israel. And Israel has the right to defend itself, and that will mean some sacrifices. It bears no comparison. headtopics.com
, “It can never be forbidden or a sign of bad journalism to ask how sympathy can be shown for civilian victims, regardless of which side of the conflict they are on.” Roger Buch, 56, a Danish political scientist, says, “It is not very helpful when a prime minister is speaking in this way.”
Last week, in the face of growing pro-Palestine protests across Denmark with thousands in participation, Frederiksen took to Instagram, once again expressing her support for Israel and saying that “anti-Semitism was alive and well” and that “it is horrible and shows that a group in Denmark has not taken our Danish values to heart.” headtopics.com
“The Danish prime minister and the prime ministers before her haven’t been very vocal when it comes to condemning the brutal way that the Israeli police force and army forces are acting in the occupied territories in the West Bank or in Gaza,” the political scientist, who is an expert on local Danish politics, says.