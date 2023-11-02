How Data And AI Are Reshaping Contemporary HR Practices

The task for today's HR teams is to strike a balance. On one hand, they can leverage the power of data and AI to add value to the organization. On the other, they must keep the human touch at the center of all their processes, blending technology and people-centric approaches to deliver enhanced HR service to candidates and employees.
Data-driven, AI-enabled HR improves efficiency and accuracy in internal processes and also helps human resources professionals create more personalized and engaging experiences for their organizations.Understanding how data and AI reshape HR requires an appreciation of their myriad applications across the domain of people management.
In 2008, an internal team of researchers at Google launched Project Oxygen to determine what makes a manager great. From this research, they identified the behaviors that are common among the study’s highest-performing managers and incorporated them into Google’s management development programs. By using data in this way, the team significantly improved management at Google, including outcomes like employee satisfaction, turnover, satisfaction, and overall performance.
HireVue, for example, is an on-demand video interview platform that screens candidates using AI, evaluates their video interviews, and then predicts their job performance and cultural fit. The algorithm evaluates hundreds of data points, including speech and facial expressions, so HR teams can quickly identify high-potential candidates. Technology like HireVue has the potential to minimize human bias in the initial screening process.The onboarding experience has been reimagined, too.
