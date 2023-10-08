How Dan + Shay Are Now in a ‘Great Place’ and Getting Back to the ‘Basics (Exclusive)

10/8/2023 10:09 PM

Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers from country duo Dan + Shay chat with ET's Cassie DiLaura in Las Vegas at the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's third annual fundraising gala, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club of America. The two react to Shaq inviting them to the event and share how their relationship is ‘better than ever’ after they almost called it quits on the band in 2022. Dan now tells ET how that difficult time led them to creating the 'best album' of their career for new project, 'Bigger Houses

