How ‘Creepshow’ Inspired ‘80s Horror Series ‘Tales From the Darkside’

The Big Picture The Twilight Zone is often regarded as the greatest horror anthology series of all time, but the one that is most often overlooked would have to go to Tales From the Darkside. This cult classic program spun off of George A. Romero's collaboration with Stephen King, Creepshow, ran from September 1983 to July 1988.

There's nothing that horror fans should latch on to more than a good anthology. Of course, it's nice to have full-length features that are wrapped up in one single story, and the same goes for long-form television shows. Anthologies, on the other hand, make for a fun alternative to traditional storytelling.

How Did 'Creepshow' Inspire 'Tales From the Darkside'? Tales From the Darkside first premiered one year after the release of Creepshow. That 1982 cult classic was inspired by the infamous EC Comics of the 1950s. headtopics.com

'Tales From the Darkside' Is Consistently Unsettling While Creepshow is all good horror fun, aside from the story where Stephen King plays a farmer infected by the plant-like "meteor shit," its stories play out a lot like good campfire tales more than anything.

Horror's Greatest Names Worked on 'Tales From the Darkside' From there, you have 94 episodes of spooky goods to dig into. While this decade would find itself with the first of many Twilight Zone revivals, that series would falter in that it tried to replicate what Rod Serling did so well without actually being true to its own creators. headtopics.com

There's nothing better than a great horror anthology, and Tales From the Darkside is exactly that. This isn't a series that re-invented the wheel or changed the game in any way, it just perfected the game. George A. Romero and his team delivered stories that were a horror to their core, built off of a raw and spooky atmosphere, and prodded at you with a sick comedic edge.

