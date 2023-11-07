How Credit Card Offers Can Help Offset Holiday Spending

Select is equal parts exciting and stressful. For many people, that stress isn't just about running around figuring out what to get their loved ones — it's also about making sure their finances don't take a serious hit as a result of increased spending. A survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics for the National Retail Federation in October 2023 found that consumers expect to spend $875 on average for seasonal items this year. The bulk of that — $620 — will be spent on gifts.

Some credit card offers require new cardholders to spend thousands of dollars within a few short months. For some, that's relatively easy with everyday expenses, but for others, it can be a challenge. However, these offers tend to earn points or miles that you can redeem for travel. So while this doesn't provide immediate savings on your holiday shopping, it can be a great sort of "rebate" for the future when you plan a trip. One example is the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, which earns new cardholders 75,000 miles after spending $4,000 on purchases within three months from account opening

