How Cooper Flagg and Duke will fit together next season

. The Blue Devils were considered the likely destination for Flagg for most of his recruitment, although the Huskies made a strong push and closed the gap considerably before Duke finally won him over on his recent visit to Durham.during a dominant summer at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Florida, in late June and at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July.

You could make a strong case that Mike Krzyzewski and Duke helped introduce positionless basketball to the collegiate landscape. With Christian Laettner in the early 1990s, Coach K had a 6-foot-11 star who made 49% of his 3-point attempts at a time when players that size mostly played around the rim. Grant Hill, similarly, was a 6-8 point forward in the early '90s long beforerevolutionized the game. Shane Battier, the 2001 Wooden Award winner, could guard all five positions.

Flagg will be the next versatile star for Duke men's basketball. Based on team history, he fits perfectly. The program has allowed multiple players with a diverse skill set to use all of their abilities. Jon Scheyer -- who was a Duke assistant when Williamson won the Wooden Award in 2019 -- won't hold Flagg back. He'll allow him to play the way he wants: above the rim, on the perimeter, in space, in transition and anywhere else he desires. headtopics.com

The Duke system is built for Flagg, and vice versa. He just committed to a school with a strong track record of refusing to put players like him in a box.The 2024-25 roster likely won't be set for another seven months, but Flagg's commitment gives Scheyer the nation's most talented player, an anchor to build around regardless of who else is next to him.

On the flip side, they have four players projected by ESPN to be taken in the first 31 picks of the 2024 NBA draft. So the key question really becomes: Who else does Flagg get to play with him in Durham? Top-five prospectvisited Duke for Countdown to Craziness with Flagg; will his commitment push either of them to pick the Blue Devils? There are plenty of dominoes still to fall, but any roster with Flagg on it has a chance to be special. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: espn »

Cooper Flagg, the nation's top high school player, commits to DukeThe No. 1 high school boys basketball player in the country is off the board after Cooper Flagg announced he will play for the Duke Blue Devils next season. The 6-foot-8 forward is coming off the heels of his official visit to Duke where he took in 'Countdown to Craziness' alongside two other five-star recruits, V.J. Edgecombe and Patrick Ngongba. Read more ⮕

Cooper Flagg, the nation's top high school player, commits to DukeThe No. 1 high school boys basketball player in the country is off the board after Cooper Flagg announced he will play for the Duke Blue Devils next season. The 6-foot-8 forward is coming off the heels of his official visit to Duke where he took in 'Countdown to Craziness' alongside two other five-star recruits, V.J. Edgecombe and Patrick Ngongba. Read more ⮕

Projected top pick in '25 NBA draft Cooper Flagg commits to DukeCooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, on Monday announced his commitment to the Duke Blue Devils. Read more ⮕

2025 Porsche Taycan, 2024 Subaru BRZ tS: This Week's Top PhotosPorsche's updated Taycan, a one-off Ferrari, and an electric Nissan GT-R all made headlinens this week. Read more ⮕

2024 Land Rover Defender Review: The definitive luxury off-roaderGet in-depth info on the 2024 Land Rover Defender including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings. Read more ⮕

Kamala Harris assures ‘Joe Biden is very much alive’ ahead of 2024 concernsVice President Kamala Harris dismissed the concerns about whether Biden’s age or stamina would prevent him from taking part in the 2024 presidential election. Read more ⮕