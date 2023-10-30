How Consumers, Content & Tech Fuel Streaming Platforms Built to Last

With the sheer proliferation of streaming services, it’s never been more critical for providers to carve out a unique position. The problem has been that before entering the market, many companies fail to ask themselves just who will be using their product. often come with hefty price tags in terms of content, technology investment and opportunity cost to traditional business models. If not considered from the perspective of consumer desire, the outcome can ding media organizations for years.

And what’s become clear is if media companies want to build platforms that last, they must stay laser focused on the “why” and “for whom” and avoid three dangerous mistakes:,” when companies abruptly overhauled their businesses to build video divisions because it appeared that was what advertisers and social media algorithms wanted.

We had a consumer reason for being, so even in a crowded video environment led by YouTube, we would just need to translate our authority and authenticity into audiovisual content that connected with both loyal readers and those who’d never subscribed to a magazine but knew the zeitgeist allure of Vogue and GQ. headtopics.com

Pinpointing this is the challenge for media companies. Those willing to experiment and iterate are the ones that will eventually get it right. But those chasing distribution just to deliver short-term dollars will face a far more challenging path. When companies don’t aim to satisfy consumer need, they end up addressing the wrong problem — say, trying to solve a technology issue that’s already been solved.

Back in those Condé Nast days, we forged our digital strategy from the ground up, bringing in world-class engineers to build everything from a content management system (CMS) to our first proprietary data platform to drive that distribution model. headtopics.com

While the expectations of content owners’ technology platforms should be nothing less than excellent, these are media companies, not tech companies. In a fragmented streaming landscape that’s scarce in resources, they must focus on what they do best: create world-class content.

