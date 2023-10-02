How Close Was AEW to Re-Signing Jade Cargill?

Jade Cargill is a WWE superstar. The longest-reigning champion in AEW history signed with WWE in September and received an unprecedented press rollout once it was made official. Worldwide leader in sports ESPN broke the story of her jump to WWE, and WWE followed up that report with a social media takeover unlike anything it had ever done before. Cargill was photographed entering the WWE Performance Center, showcased running the WWE ropes, and given a video package spotlight on WWE SmackDown.

Jade Cargill is a WWE superstar. The longest-reigning champion in AEW history signed with WWE in September and received an unprecedented press rollout once it was made official. Worldwide leader in sports ESPN broke the story of her jump to WWE, and WWE followed up that report with a social media takeover unlike anything it had ever done before. Cargill was photographed entering the WWE Performance Center, showcased running the WWE ropes, and given a video package spotlight on WWE SmackDown. While she has yet to make her on-screen debut, it's clear that WWE is set on presenting Cargill like a big deal.

"I knew Jade's contract had been ticking down and we were talking about a new contract," Khan said."I was very interested in Jade coming back and we were having a negotiation. I made a very big offer and I thought it was a very fair offer. I think she was considering it, and then she asked for a bigger offer and then I went up again, and I kind of thought that was going to do it."

Khan admitted Cargill's decision to leave took him by surprise, but it didn't change his perception of the former AEW TBS Champion.

"I was surprised because to be honest. I came up to a number that was higher than her original ask. I don't know what I would have had to do at that point. I was a little surprised," Khan continued."I did really hope that Jade would be back. I think I tried to handle it, when we were down to the nitty gritty and we were down to the final couple of weeks and we still hadn't agreed to something.

"It was at the point where I said, 'if you aren't going to stay, I'm going to give you the best possible exit.' I have only good things to say about Jade. I really enjoyed working with her. She was a great part of AEW, she is always welcome here, I tried to give her the best possible send off I could."

Cargill is expected to make her WWE debut imminently.